VIENNA Dec 22 Austrian specialty steel
group Voestalpine hopes prices can rebound in its
fiscal second half given low inventories, chief executive
Wolfgang Eder told a newspaper.
"This year we will have sales of at least 11.5 billion euros
($15 billion), perhaps close to 12 billion euros, which would be
a record," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Thursday by the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper.
"In 2011, the first half was good and the second half less
good, and it could be the reverse in 2012. In that case prices
as well could recover because customer inventories are filled
only weakly."
The company had said last month its full-year operating
profit could fall 10 percent as the debt crisis and troubles in
the financial sector hit demand.
Its fiscal second quarter ended on Sept. 30.
($1 = 0.7664 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)