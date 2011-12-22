VIENNA Dec 22 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine hopes prices can rebound in its fiscal second half given low inventories, chief executive Wolfgang Eder told a newspaper.

"This year we will have sales of at least 11.5 billion euros ($15 billion), perhaps close to 12 billion euros, which would be a record," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Thursday by the Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten paper.

"In 2011, the first half was good and the second half less good, and it could be the reverse in 2012. In that case prices as well could recover because customer inventories are filled only weakly."

The company had said last month its full-year operating profit could fall 10 percent as the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.

Its fiscal second quarter ended on Sept. 30.