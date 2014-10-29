* Voestalpine to invest 140 mln eur in plant in Yinchuan

* Works with local partner Kocel Machinery

* Plant to be finished by end of 2017 (Adds details and background)

VIENNA, Oct 29 Voestalpine will build a plant in China to make premium steel products for the automotive, consumer goods and mechanical engineering industries, the Austrian group said on Wednesday, strengthening its growing business in Asia.

The company said that its Special Steel Division had signed a letter of intent to cooperate on the project with Chinese foundry Kocel Machinery Co.

"Over the next few years Voestalpine will invest around 140 million euros ($178 million) constructing a new plant to produce premium special steel products for the Chinese market," it said.

The new plant in Yinchuan is due to be finished by late 2017 and produce between 50,000 and 70,000 tonnes of special steel products a year when operating at full capacity.

"This investment is another important step in fulfilling our internationalisation strategy. We can set new standards in China with our know-how, particularly in the premium special steel segment, and extend our leadership position in the high-alloyed tool steel sector further," special steel division head Franz Rotter said.

Voestalpine is keen to expand in Asia, where it generated around 750 million euros of revenue, or 7 percent of the group total, in its 2013/14 fiscal year.

It aims to nearly triple annual revenue there to around 2 billion euros by the end of 2020 and invest between 400 million and 500 million euros in the region.

Its major customer segments are the transport and energy sectors. Voestalpine already has 22 sites in China alone, employing almost 2,200 staff.

The new factory would supply other plants, which mainly focus on further processing steel products, with special steel otherwise hard to get in China, a spokesman said. Voestalpine plans to build around 15 new plants in China until 2020.

(1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)