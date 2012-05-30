VIENNA May 30 Austrian specialty steel group
Voestalpine forecast it can keep operating profit
steady in its 2012/13 business year despite tough market
conditions that helped pushed 2011/12 earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) down 28.5 percent.
"From today's point of view, based on Voestalpine's
strengths resulting from its downstream activities, operating
results for FY 2012/13 should be achievable on similar levels
like in FY 2011/12, despite the challenging environment in the
steel segment," it said on Wednesday.
It generated fourth-quarter EBIT of 27.8 million euros
($34.9 million), beating the average estimate of zero in a
Reuters poll of analysts, and proposed an unchanged dividend of
0.80 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)