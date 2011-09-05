VIENNA, Sept 5 Austrian steel products group Voestalpine is operating at full capacity and has robust orders on hand, but has crisis plans ready in case the global economy drops off sharply, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told a newspaper.

"Normally we are operating -- as now -- at 100 percent capacity. As soon as we aren't, that is a crisis signal," he told Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

"We have instruments to make money up to 70 percent capacity utilisation. Sixty percent capacity would be a worst-case scenario."

He said September would mark a crucial phase in deciding how the economy would fare, although the group's long-term contracts meant Voestalpine would not see anything dramatic happen in its current fiscal year.

"The first half is practically home and dry and the first nine months as well from a capacity perspective. The only question mark concerns prices."

He said the group was drawing up a master plan that would determine where it wanted to expand, adding it would make no sense to build another steel plant in Europe given environmental regulations, parts of which he called "absurd".

The plan would be implemented between the end of 2013 and 2020. "At the end we should have twice as much sales revenue, so around 20 billion euros ($28.5 billion). And of course the margins should not sink, growth is to be profitable. Thus we would come to an EBIT in the dimension of around 2 billion euros." ($1 = 0.704 Euros) ($1 = 0.704 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)