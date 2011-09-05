VIENNA, Sept 5 Austrian steel products group
Voestalpine is operating at full capacity and has
robust orders on hand, but has crisis plans ready in case the
global economy drops off sharply, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder
told a newspaper.
"Normally we are operating -- as now -- at 100 percent
capacity. As soon as we aren't, that is a crisis signal," he
told Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday.
"We have instruments to make money up to 70 percent capacity
utilisation. Sixty percent capacity would be a worst-case
scenario."
He said September would mark a crucial phase in deciding how
the economy would fare, although the group's long-term contracts
meant Voestalpine would not see anything dramatic happen in its
current fiscal year.
"The first half is practically home and dry and the first
nine months as well from a capacity perspective. The only
question mark concerns prices."
He said the group was drawing up a master plan that would
determine where it wanted to expand, adding it would make no
sense to build another steel plant in Europe given environmental
regulations, parts of which he called "absurd".
The plan would be implemented between the end of 2013 and
2020. "At the end we should have twice as much sales revenue, so
around 20 billion euros ($28.5 billion). And of course the
margins should not sink, growth is to be profitable. Thus we
would come to an EBIT in the dimension of around 2 billion
euros."
($1 = 0.704 Euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)