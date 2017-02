VIENNA Oct 12 Uncertainty in financial markets is spilling over into the real economy and capping prospects for raising steel prices, Voestalpine chief executive Wolfgang Eder said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday.

"Rising prices are not expected for now," he told the Financial Times Deutschland paper. "Consumers' uncertainty about the debt crisis is beginning to hit the real economy."

The company's margins should not face too much pressure because input prices were also set to sink in the weeks ahead, the report cited him as saying. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)