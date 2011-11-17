* Now sees 2011/12 operating profit down around 10 percent

* Had predicted a substantial increase in EBIT

* Cuts steel output capacity by 10 pct

* Q2 EBIT flat at 213.8 million euros vs poll avg 228 mln

* Shares down more than 8 percent (Adds comments from news conference, updates shares)

By Sylvia Westall and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Nov 17 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine said full-year operating profit could fall 10 percent as the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.

It has cut steel capacity by 10 percent and said on Wednesday it would decide in early January whether other output adjustments might be needed for the quarters ahead.

Its shares had fallen 8.4 percent to 21.025 euros by 1150 GMT, the biggest decliner in the Stoxx European basic resources index, which was down 3.2 percent.

Consumers spooked by the weak economy are buying fewer big-ticket items such as fridges and washing machines, and the construction industry also remains very weak, having failed to recover from the crisis in 2008, the company said.

"Lower growth expectations for 2011 and 2012 as well as early indicators for the global economic trend that are pointing downward are causing uncertainty among customers and consumers," it said, though it did not expect another recession.

"From today's point of view, slightly weaker earnings for the full business year 2011/12 compared to last year have to be envisaged," it said.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told a news conference that earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) could fall around 10 percent to 900 million euros this fiscal year.

The maker of special steel used in tools, turbines and cars had previously predicted a "substantial increase" in full-year earnings.

EBIT was flat at 213.8 million euros ($289 million) in the company's fiscal second quarter to Sept. 30, lagging the average 228 million estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Voestalpine's stock had been trading at around 6.1 times 12-month forward earnings versus 8.4 for ThyssenKrupp and 7.4 for ArcelorMittal, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights estimates by analysts' previous accuracy.

European steel makers have been braced for a weak end to the year after fears of recession that emerged in August transformed a seasonal dip in the third quarter into an extended slowdown.

Voestalpine said it expected tough steel price negotiations for supplies in 2012.

Weakness in developed markets, exacerbated by the euro zone debt crisis, and tighter credit conditions in China, the world's biggest steel consumer and producer, have weighed on the sector, even as the costs of raw materials have fallen.

Salzgitter, Germany's second-biggest steelmaker, has appeared to buck the trend so far, posting a sharp rise in third-quarter profit last week and saying demand was holding up. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Editing by David Holmes and Will Waterman)