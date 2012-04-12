VIENNA, April 12 Austrian specialty steel group
Voestalpine expects its steel business to pick up in
the first half of the 2012/2013 business year, Chief Executive
Wolfgang Eder said on Thursday.
"I'm confident enough to say, the first half of the new
business year will be markedly better than the second half of
2011/2012," Eder told the Klub der Wirtschaftspublizisten in
Vienna.
Voestalpine, whose steel business represents 30 percent of
the group sales, said it would benefit from price hikes as
business conditions improve.
The Linz-based company cut steel capacity by a tenth late
last year as consumers spooked by the weak economy bought fewer
big ticket items such as fridges and washing machines and the
construction industry remained weak.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)