* EBIT up 56 pct to 317.6 mln eur vs poll avg 316 mln eur

* Sees "substantial increase" in full-year earnings

* Shares down 0.6 pct, sector down 1.6 pct

(Adds shares, details)

By Sylvia Westall

VIENNA, Aug 18 Strong demand for the special steel used in tools and turbines helped drive up earnings at Austria's Voestalpine , which reiterated it should see a healthy rise in full-year operating profit.

The Linz-based maker of alloys used in cars, railways and pipelines said most sectors had shown robust demand as the general economy improved, though it warned that the global outlook was laced with risks.

"We are still assuming that we will show a substantial increase in our operating result compared to the previous business year," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.

"However, a significant risk factor is that the uneasy financial markets and the discussion surrounding national debt could have a negative effect on the real economy."

Voestalpine said in May it would make more than 1 billion euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in 2011/12, topping the 985 million euros ($1.4 billion) from the previous year, thanks partly to an efficiency drive and cost cuts. Analysts expect 1.14 billion.

Its shares were down 0.6 percent at 28.42 euros at 0725 GMT, outperforming the sector index , which was down 1.6 percent.

"Voestalpine remains our top pick in the depressed and cyclical carbon steel universe, and we confirm our "buy" rating," UniCredit analysts wrote in a research note.

FINANCIAL SECTOR UNSETTLES

Voestalpine's peers have also seen a gradual recovery since the end of 2008, when the $500 billion steel sector slumped.

Germany's ThyssenKrupp confirmed a key full-year profit target last week, while world No.1 steelmaker ArcelorMittal expects demand from China and the auto industry to help support second-half profits this year.

However Voestalpine also echoed its rivals' concerns about increased uncertainty in global markets.

"The real economy ... is facing a highly volatile financial sector whose trend is being determined to a high degree by how quickly the major mature economies on both sides of the Atlantic, some of which have incurred a great deal of debt, are able to get their state finances in order," it said.

It said it would reduce crude steel production in its second quarter by about 12 percent due to expansion and renovation work at its mill, leading to a one-off hit on its operating results.

Fiscal first-quarter EBIT of 317.6 million euros ($447.4 million) were in line with the average 316 million expected in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose by one fifth to just over 3 billion euros in the quarter ending June 30.

Voestalpine's stock has been trading at around 6 times 12-month forward earnings versus 7.8 for ThyssenKrupp and 6.8 for ArcelorMittal, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights estimates by analysts' previous accuracy.

Voestalpine said it had dismissed six executives suspected of involvement in a price-fixing probe by Germany's antitrust regulator and said it was cooperating with the investigation. (Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)