VIENNA Nov 17 Austrian steel group Voestalpine warned on Thursday that it expected weaker full-year earnings than a year ago, saying that the debt crisis and troubled financial sector had hit demand.

"From today's point of view, slightly weaker earnings for the full business year 2011/12 compared to last year have to be envisaged," it said when reporting first-half results.

It had previously predicted a "substantial increase" in full-year operating earnings.

Fiscal first-half EBIT rose 28 percent to 531.4 million euros ($719 million), but the second half looked bleaker, the company said.

($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)