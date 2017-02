VIENNA Aug 18 Austrian steel group Voestalpine reported a 56 percent rise in operating earnings on Thursday and reiterated that it should see a "substantial increase" in full-year results.

Fiscal first-quarter EBIT was 317.6 million euros ($447.4 million) compared with the average 316 million euros predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The quarter ended on June 30. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David Cowell) ($1=.7099 Euro)