* Construction start of Yinchuan plant was slated for 2015
* Sticks to long term expansion in China
* Scraps 2020 target of 20 bln eur revenues
By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Aug 26 Austrian high-end steel maker
Voestalpine might not stick to its plan to start
building a specialised steel plant in China this year but still
wants to expand there in the long term, its chief executive told
Reuters in an interview.
Voestalpine said in October it planned to start building
this year a premium steel and specialised steel product plant in
Yinchuan with local partner Kocel Machinery, pumping 140 million
euros ($161 million) into the project.
The plant was still an option but "we will take our time to
assess how we will proceed from here", Wolfgang Eder said,
adding Voestalpine might choose another location. He gave no
details.
European car makers such as Volkswagen and BMW
have seen their business slow in China as demand
drops.
Voestalpine has been relatively shielded from the slump in
Chinese markets and cheaper Chinese steel exports as it produces
premium steel and steel products, mainly for the transport and
energy sectors, which are otherwise hard to get in China.
"Nothing has changed for us in terms of China's
attractiveness in the long term," Eder said, adding it was not
"unrealistic" that Voestalpine might build another 10 plants in
China by 2020.
Voestalpine is keen to expand in Asia, where it generated
around 783 million euros of revenue -- or 7 percent of the group
total -- in 2014/15, of which 300 million was in China alone,
where it already has around two dozen sites.
It has said it aims to nearly triple annual revenue there to
around 2 billion euros by the end of 2020 and invest between 400
million and 500 million euros in the region.
LOW COMMODITIES PRICES WEIGH ON SALES TARGET
Low prices for commodities including iron ore, aluminium,
coal and titanium have derailed Voestalpine's revenue target of
20 billion euros by 2020/21, Eder said. In 2014/15 Voestalpine's
revenues reached 11.2 billion euros.
Still, he confirmed a 9 percent margin target for earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) and 14 percent for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by
2020/21, adding the latter may be hit before then.
He also confirmed Voestalpine's EBITDA and EBIT this
financial year are on track to beat last year's 1.53 billion
euros and 886.3 million, respectively.
Its shares were down 0.8 percent at 32.50 euros by 0925 GMT.
($1 = 0.8686 euros)
(Writing by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)