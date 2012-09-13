(Adds details on market segment performance)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Sept 13 Austrian steel group Voestalpine
has seen its special steel sales volume fall by about
10 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with
the same period last year, Franz Rotter, a member of the
company's board, said on Thursday.
"Special steel sales volumes are slightly lower than last
year, approximately 10 percent lower, globally," Rotter told
Reuters.
"I believe that we will see lower demand for the next few
months, until the beginning of next year, definitely. I believe
there will be an upswing in the beginning of the spring."
The worst-performing segment in terms of demand was the
power and energy sector, in Europe but also in the United
States, mainly due to reduced investment in new projects, Rotter
said.
Sales to the automotive sector, the biggest demand segment
for the Austrian company's special steel division, were slightly
weaker in Europe, but stable in Asia and United States.
Demand from the oil and gas markets, which represent about
10 percent of the special steel division's turnover, was similar
to last year at what he said was a pretty good level, while
demand from the aviation sector had increased.
Demand from the machinery sector was weaker than in the
previous two years, Rotter added.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)