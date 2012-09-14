(In Sept. 13 story, corrects to insert dropped word 'volume' in headline)

* Special steel sale volumes down about 10 pct in first 8 mths

* Lower demand expected until beginning of next year -exec

* Worst-performing segments for demand: power, energy sectors

By Silvia Antonioli

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 Austrian steel group Voestalpine has seen its special steel sales volume fall by about 10 percent in the first eight months of this year, compared with the same period last year, Franz Rotter, a member of the company's board, said on Thursday.

"Special steel sales volumes are slightly lower than last year, approximately 10 percent lower, globally," Rotter told Reuters.

"I believe that we will see lower demand for the next few months, until the early beginning of next year, definitely. There is no reason why things should turn now, no signals from the market. I believe there will be an upswing in the beginning of the spring."

The worst-performing segment in terms of demand was the power and energy sector, in Europe but also in the United States, mainly due to reduced investment in new projects, Rotter said.

"The power generation market is not very good and we don't foresee an improvement in this market in the near future, and the same is true for the wind energy market," Rotter said.

Sales to the automotive sector, the biggest demand segment for the Austrian company's special steel division, were slightly weaker in Europe, but stable, at "quite acceptable levels" in Asia and the United States.

Demand from the oil and gas markets, which represent about 10 percent of the special steel division's turnover, was similar to last year at what he said was a pretty good level, while demand from the aviation sector had increased.

"I think the oil and gas sector is one of the best industrial segments, especially in the U.S. but also in the Far East," the Voestalpine executive said.

"The aviation segment maybe sometimes is a little bit volatile but in the long run it's one of the most interesting areas."

Demand from the machinery sector was weaker than in the previous two years, Rotter added. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) (silvia.antonioli@thomsonreuters.com; +44; 0; 20 7542 1755; Reuters Messaging: silvia.antonioli.reuters.com@reuters.net)