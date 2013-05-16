UPDATE 1-Bayer cuts Covestro stake in 1.5 bln euro market transaction
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
(Refiles to correct dateline from London)
BRUSSELS May 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine is on track to hit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) for 2012/13, up from 704 million last year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.
"There were some question marks on whether we can keep the 800 million level. I think there will be no negative surprises," Eder said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Go-Ahead slumps on GTR rail concerns (Adds details, closing prices)
* Burberry surges as activist investor buys stake (Adds details, closing prices)