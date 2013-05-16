(Refiles to correct dateline from London)

BRUSSELS May 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine is on track to hit earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of about 800 million euros ($1.03 billion) for 2012/13, up from 704 million last year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said.

"There were some question marks on whether we can keep the 800 million level. I think there will be no negative surprises," Eder said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Goodman)