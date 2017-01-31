VIENNA Jan 31 Austria's financial watchdog FMA is investigating whether steel company Voestalpine was open enough about cost over-runs at its plant in Texas, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine said earlier this month that the cost for the hot briquetted iron plant in Corpus Christi in the United States would rise to about $990 million. It had previously put the cost for the site at 550 million euros ($593.89 million) and later said the basic investment for the project was $740 million.

"We are currently looking into whether Voestalpine informed (others) according to the law," an FMA spokesman said, confirming an earlier report by public broadcaster ORF.

A Voestalpine spokesman was not immediately available for comment. ORF cited a Voestalpine spokesman as saying the public had been kept abreast of the rising costs. ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Richard Lough)