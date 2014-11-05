VIENNA Nov 5 Specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said on Tuesday its operating income in the six months to end-September rose 12.2 percent to 444.7 million euros ($557.65 million).

It kept its outlook for operating profit to be "somewhat higher" this fiscal year. The Austrian company said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the second quarter were 226 million euros, above the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 197 million euros.

Voestalpine said it had positive one-off effects in the second quarter of 45.2 million euros on the EBIT level. (1 US dollar = 0.7974 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)