By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, Feb 10 Demand for car parts and a weaker
euro should help Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine lift
earnings despite a hit to its pipeline business from lower oil
prices, it said on Tuesday.
Voestalpine makes about 60 percent of revenues from autos,
railways and energy markets, where it focuses on finished parts
to avoid cut-priced Asian competition in commoditised steel.
It missed estimates with a 6-percent rise in third-quarter
operating profit, but reiterated its full-year forecast.
"I think it is totally doable that we will reach EBITDA
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
of 1.5-2 billion euros in the coming years," Chief Executive
Wolfgang Eder said on a conference call.
Voestalpine's EBITDA was around 1.4 billion euros in the
2013/14 financial year. As for next financial year, Eder said he
was not "pessimistic", but declined to give details.
At 1115 GMT, Voestalpine shares were down 0.2 percent at
32.135 euros.
Eder said he expected demand for Voestalpine's specialised
car parts to increase in 2015 and its exports-driven business to
benefit from a weaker euro, especially in North America.
Voestalpine is expanding its production outside Europe,
mainly in the United States, where it is building a new
sponge-iron plant which is on schedule to be finished by early
next year, it said.
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were
182.7 million euros, below the average estimate of 190 million
euros in a Reuters poll of analysts..
Revenue in the quarter was in line with expectations, and
last year's, at 2.7 billion euros.
Voestalpine has said it expects EBIT of 850 million euros
for the full year, slightly above the year before.
The company had signed contracts to produce steel plates for
Gazprom's South Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Western
Europe, but the project was cancelled late last year.
Eder said he expected talks about an alternative pipeline to
continue in coming weeks and that Voestalpine would shift
volumes there from the cancelled project.
Voestalpine said that while fallout from the South Stream
cancellation could largely be avoided, its pipeline business
faced a "more challenging" time this year due to low oil prices.
Lower taxes lifted Voestalpine's net profit in the third
quarter to 118.8 million euros, above the average estimate in
the analyst poll.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
