By Shadia Nasralla and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich

VIENNA, Nov 5 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG is holding to a predicted slim rise in earnings this year, with robust demand from the car industry in Europe and strong conditions in the United States boosting results in all its product categories.

Voestalpine is offsetting weak growth in many sectors in the European Union, source of 72 percent of its sales, by specialising in niche areas and tapping demand for special steel products in other markets such as China and the United States.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder reiterated to Reuters on Wednesday he expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 850 million euros ($1 billion) this fiscal year. The company earned 792 million on that basis in its last year to the end of March.

Eder's comments came after the group posted second-quarter EBIT of 226 million euros, boosted by one-off items totalling 45.2 million from assets sales in its Metal Forming division and a pensions reorganisation in some of the division's Dutch companies.

Analysts had on average estimated 197 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

In a statement the company said the European economy had lost steam but North America had shown sustained strong growth and China was "on a solid level". It said it was able to significantly increase earnings in all categories.

Its comments chime with results from Sweden-based steelmaker SSAB, which beat forecasts for third-quarter operating profit on Monday helped by strong demand in North America.

SOLID DEMAND

Voestalpine generates around 60 percent of its revenue in its car, railway and energy segments, where it increasingly focuses on selling finished parts. Solid demand from the car industry helped its steel division, which is Europe-focused, it said.

Raiffeisen Centrobank analyst Markus Remis, who has a "buy" rating on the stock, said the results cleared of one-offs lagged expectations, adding that he thought full-year EBIT of 830 million euros was realistic.

Voestalpine shares, which had risen on Monday to their highest in more than a month, were down 3 percent at 30.93 euros by 1221 GMT.

Voestalpine does not see one-off effects in the second half of 2014/15 on the same scale as in the first half, Chief Financial Officer Robert Ottel said.

"Despite the, predominantly in Europe, more difficult economic environment, Voestalpine should succeed in improving the profitability at least somewhat compared to the last business year, even without taking positive one-off effects into account," the company said.

Voestalpine said it was cautious about customer demand in its building and construction and mechanical engineering segments in the short term, but nevertheless expected a solid development across the board in the remaining six months, with production facilities largely running at full capacity.

