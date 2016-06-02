* FY net profit 602 mln eur vs Rtrs poll of 572 mln

* Fiscal 2017 operating profit seen close to last year

* Shares jump as much as 7.8 pct (Adds quotes, outlook, details)

VIENNA, June 2 Voestalpine said it expects to reach an operating profit in its current year close to last year's level, marking a relatively reassuring outlook in the hard-pressed sector and sending its shares up nearly 8 percent.

Responding to the sector's worst recession in a decade, Voestalpine has been working to increase the share of higher-value products in its output and on internationalising its business.

The Linz-based company on Thursday reported a higher than expected full-year net profit of 602 million euros ($675 million), with strong demand from the car industry for its special steel and auto parts products offsetting weakness in its metal engineering business which suffered from the deterioration in the oil and gas sector.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 572 million euros in the year through March 31.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 888.8 million euros on sales of 11.1 billion.

Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said there were signs of a slight upward trend in its key market Europe, and that the weak Chinese economy had not affected Voestalpine's business so far.

"The industrial sectors we are working in continue to do well, and this should not change in the course of the year," Eder said on a conference call.

In a presentation to investors the company said its outlook was for adjusted EBIT and core earnings or EBITDA for the current year to be at least equal to last year's underlying level, even if the economic environment remains challenging.

The stock was up 7 percent at 31.54 euros by 0825 GMT after rising as much as 7.8 percent in early trade. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Francois Murphy and David Holmes)