VIENNA Feb 15 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine stuck to its outlook for "somewhat weaker" fiscal-year operating profit as conditions for its key steel divison picked up from the turn of the year after a "very difficult" October-December quarter.

"With the turn of the year, the economic trend also reversed in the steel division and, with results simultaneously continuing to develop (stably) across the four processing divisions, earnings in the fourth quarter of the business year are expected to exceed those in the third quarter (although it is not possible to achieve the results of the fourth quarter of the previous year)," it said.

Nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 2.8 percent to 676.4 million euros ($888.2 million). Its fiscal year ends in March.

Voestalpine had forecast in November that full-year operating profit could fall 10 percent to 900 million euros as the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.

