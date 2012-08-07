VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine
beat market expectations for first-quarter operating
profit by concentrating on special steels less vulnerable than
commodity products to the weak macroeconomic environment, it
said on Tuesday.
Voestalpine reported a 27 percent drop in earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) to 231 million euros ($287 million) for
the quarter to end-June, better than the 222 million-euro
average estimate in a Reuters poll.
"Provided that the economic environment does not experience
additional turbulence, from today's perspective, it should be
possible to match last year's adjusted EBIT of around EUR 900
million in the business year 2012/13," it said in a statement.
