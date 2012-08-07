VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine beat market expectations for first-quarter operating profit by concentrating on special steels less vulnerable than commodity products to the weak macroeconomic environment, it said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine reported a 27 percent drop in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 231 million euros ($287 million) for the quarter to end-June, better than the 222 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

"Provided that the economic environment does not experience additional turbulence, from today's perspective, it should be possible to match last year's adjusted EBIT of around EUR 900 million in the business year 2012/13," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)