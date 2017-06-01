UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, June 1 Uncertainty about the United States' future economic policies makes it difficult to give a concrete business forecast for the second half of Voestalpine's business year, the chief executive of the Austrian company said on Thursday.
It was unclear when to expect U.S. tax law changes and infrastructure projects, and what effect they might have, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder in a conference call with reporters.
He was referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign promise to introduce an extensive infrastructure package as well as substantial tax reductions.
"We don't know how matters stand and how political decisions might affect the economy," Eder said, adding that one had to be prepared for import restrictions in the United States.
Voestalpine generates around 11 percent of its revenue in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) area and aims to increase the share to 15 percent by 2020. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources