(Adds details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Sept 30 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine
said it expects the downturn in Chinese steel demand
to last for some time, adding there will likely be more trade
cases alleging China is dumping or exporting steel at below fair
value.
A slowing Chinese economy has shrunk demand for steel in the
world's top consumer of the alloy, forcing its firms to rely on
exports, limiting their demand for steelmaking ingredient iron
ore, and causing severe stress for global miners.
"It seems that we will see for some time a downturn in
Chinese steel demand, at least there are indications in that
direction," said Voestalpine CEO Wolfgang Eder, who is also
chairman of the World Steel Association industry body.
Demand for steel in China, which accounts for half of global
consumption, fell 3.3 percent last year, shrinking for the first
time since 1981, and has continued to fall this year. Much
debate remains over whether China has reached 'peak steel'.
Miners including BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
expect China to reach peak production in the mid-2020s to 2030.
They continue to churn out vast amounts of ore, even as
prices .IO62-CNI=SI have slid to below $60 a tonne from almost
$200 in 2011.
At the same time, China is exporting steel at record levels,
sending prices ST-CRU-IDX to their lowest in over a decade.
This week, Britain's second largest steelmaker SSI UK
mothballed its only UK plant and axed almost its entire
workforce. ID:nL5N11Y1NT]
"It is a matter of fact that Chinese exports are putting
pressure on steel prices everywhere in the world. Of course this
means we'll see further trade cases coming up because people
feel China is dumping in several markets," said Eder
"In southern Europe we see steel coming in from China around
300 euros per tonne what is significantly below the cost of the
most efficient producer of commodity grade steel in Europe," he
added.
China's exports are likely to exceed 100 million tonnes this
year, according to the China Iron and Steel Association, after
rising 50 percent last year to a record 93.8 million tonnes.
Steel trade cases have risen around the world. This week,
Mexico became the latest country to announce duties following a
simmering dispute with China.
On a separate note, Eder said he did not expect the
Volkswagen emissions scandal would damage demand for
automotive steels.
Voestalpine, which produces premium steels mainly for the
transport and energy sectors, has seen strong demand for cars
helping to offset weakness in its divisions serving customers in
the oil and gas industry.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Holmes and Mark
Potter)