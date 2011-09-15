LONDON, Sept 15 The spreading of the debt crisis to the real economy is a significant risk factor for the steel industry, Austrian steel products group Voestalpine said on Thursday.

The steelmaker is currently producing crude steel at a rate of 2 million tonnes per year, a similar rate compared with the beginning of this year and it is not planning to cut production as yet, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)