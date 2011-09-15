(Corrects production timeframe paragraph two)

* Voestalpine does not expect significant demand decline

* Analysts say European steelmakers may cut production

LONDON, Sept 15 Steel products group Voestalpine is not planning to cut steel production as yet although the sovereign debt crisis and nervousness in the financial markets represent a significant risk factor for the steel industry, it said on Thursday.

The Austrian steelmaker is currently producing crude steel at full capacity, or a rate of about 2 million tonnes per quarter, similar to the beginning of this year.

It is not planning to cut production as yet as it is not expecting a sustained decline in the level of demand from its most important customer segments, which include the automobile, mechanical engineering, energy, railway infrastructure and aviation industries, a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters.

"The indicators from these customer industries have signalled a mostly stable development of demand for the coming months," Monika Primenz said.

"Nevertheless, a spreading of the debt crisis and the nervousness of the financial markets (also spreading) to the real economy remains a significant risk factor."

ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, said it will shut down a blast furnace at its plant in Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany, in the next few weeks due to weaker steel demand.

Analysts say due to tight credit conditions and economic instability other European steelmakers may be forced to cut production in the next few months. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Alison Birrane)