BRIEF-Arctic Cat says court rules in favor of the company
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
VIENNA, March 13 Austrian steel group Voestalpine will build its new North American iron ore plant in Texas and will invest around 550 million euros ($716 million) in it, it said on Wednesday.
Voestalpine said the plant with a capacity of around 2 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron (HBI) was due to begin operations in early 2016 and would employ about 150 people.
* Court rules in favor of Arctic Cat in patent litigation brought by Bombardier Recreational Products
* Says Owens Corning reports death of former chairman and chief executive officer William Boeschenstein Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Gold held steady on Tuesday, after falling from 3-1/2-month highs in the previous session, as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day for more clarity on his economic policy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,252.15 per ounce at 0044 GMT. The metal hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures fell 0.5 percent to $1,252.70. * Investors are look