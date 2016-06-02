Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
June 2 Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it would acquire Vogue International, a privately held hair care and personal care products maker, for about $3.3 billion in cash.
The acquisition will give the company access to Vogue's OGX collection of shampoos and the FX line of hair styling products among other products.
Vogue's products are sold in the United States and in 38 other countries, Johnson & Johnson said. The transaction is not expected to have an impact on the company's 2016 sales or earnings forecasts. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.