FRANKFURT May 30 The positive stance taken by Kuka's management towards the 4.5 billion-euro ($5 billion) takeover bid by China's Midea was premature, the chief executive of major shareholder Voith said on Monday.

"The board said it was assessing the offer openly. I don't understand how they can make positive remarks already at this point," Voith CEO Hubert Lienhard said during a conference call.

Unlisted mechanical engineering group Voith holds 25.1 percent of the shares in German factory robot maker Kuka, allowing it to block strategic decisions.

Lienhard added that Voith was considering carefully whether to hold or sell shares in Kuka.

On Friday, Kuka's CEO Till Reuter welcomed the takeover bid by Chinese home appliance maker Midea, calling them a strategic partner with the potential for considerable growth.