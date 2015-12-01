FRANKFURT Dec 1 The industrial services
business of German engineering group Voith has attracted the
interest of private equity in a potential 350 million euro
($371.4 million) deal, two people familiar with the matter said.
DBAG, Triton, Sun Capital and Rhone Capital are
expected to hand in final bids before Christmas for the company
that employs 18,000 staff in maintenance and assembly services
for the auto, energy and chemicals industries, they said.
Unlisted Voith group is seeking to catch up with a rapid
technological shift in the manufacturing sector from mechanical
and electrical to digital systems.
It wants to focus on the so-called Industrial Internet,
through which traditional supply chains are being turned into
business networks capable of capitalising on the latest digital
trends.
The industrial services divestment would free up capital for
planned investments.
The business being sold posted sales of 1.2 billion euros
last year and had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of 38 million euros, or 45 million euros
excluding certain one-offs.
Voith and buyout group DBAG, Triton and Sun Capital declined
to comment. Rhone Capital was not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 0.9424 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)