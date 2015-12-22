FRANKFURT Dec 22 Finnish facility manager
Caverion is vying to buy the industrial services
business of German engineering group Voith in a potential
roughly 300 million euro ($328 million) deal, two people
familiar with the matter said.
Caverion has tied up with German private equity group DBAG
and the consortium has been shortlisted alongside
German buyout group Triton, the people said.
A decision on the buyer of the group that employs 18,000
staff in maintenance and assembly services for the auto, energy
and chemicals industries, will likely be taken in January, they
added.
Voith, Caverion, DBAG and Triton declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Jussi
Rosendahl; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)