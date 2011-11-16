* 30 of the planes ordered are Airbus 320neo aircraft

Nov 16 Mexico's low-cost airline Volaris said it signed a memorandum of understanding to buy 44 Airbus A320 planes, a deal worth an estimated $3.7 billion.

Mexico's No. 3 airline, announcing the deal on Wednesday, said 30 of the planes are the EADS planemaking unit's EAD.PA A320neo, or new engine option, aircraft.

Volaris did not disclose the value of the agreement, but Airbus' official price list has the A320 jets at $85 million each, which would make the deal worth $3.7 billion.

The price Volaris pays will vary depending on the engine and any customized features the airline requires.

Volaris said the order would provide aircraft deliveries through 2020 that would strengthen its position in Mexico, markets in the United States and other destinations.

A spokesman for Volaris could not be reached for comment.

Airbus earlier on Wednesday said it reached 1,420 orders and commitments for its A320neo passenger jets after a busy Dubai Air Show. [ID:nL5E7MG0YZ] (Reporting by Veronica Gomez, additional reporting by Elinor Comlay, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)