July 6 The Mexican low-cost airline Volaris
on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit
by investors who claimed they suffered losses after being misled
in materials for the company's 2013 initial public offering of
American depositary shares.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan said the
plaintiffs failed to show that Volaris' alleged misstatements
were material. The judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice,
meaning it cannot be brought again.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)