* Volatility looms ahead of weekend uncertainty
* CBOE ups margin requirements for VIX futures contracts
* CBOE Futures Exchange extends VIX futures opening time
By Doris Frankel
CHICAGO, Sept 23 With persistent concerns over
Europe's sovereign debt crisis and sluggish economic growth in
the United States, cautious investor continue to seek
protection through options..
In an unusual move, the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall
Street's favorite measure of investor anxiety known as the VIX,
was up for most of Friday's trading session, even though the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX also rose.
The VIX, which essentially measures the cost of insuring
equity portfolios, ended down 0.24 percent to 41.25, but
remains at high levels in a sign of worry about markets.
Investors concerned about more selling have responded by
buying S&P 500 puts, mostly in the weekly options, VIX futures
and VIX options, notably calls, said Chris McKhann, an analyst
at Chicago-based website optionMonster.com.
"Expectations are that the VIX will stay high at least
through the end of the year," he said.
Investors are starting to consider the prospect of Greece
defaulting on its debt, which could damage banks with heavy
exposure to the country. European policymakers showed signs
they were preparing new steps to cope with the region's debt
crisis as talk of a Greek default gained pace. For more, see
[ID:nL5E7KN1X2].
Those concerns -- and the possibility of market-moving
events on the weekend -- have fed the desire to put in hedges.
"There are so many unknowns, including the European debt
crisis as well as any announcement that may come out of our own
government," said TD Ameritrade's chief derivatives strategist,
J.J. Kinahan.
"Considering the amazing velocity move the VIX has had this
week, the fact it is hanging in so well today going into a
weekend shows that investors still want to have protection in
place," Kinahan said.
The VIX is a 30-day risk forecast of stock market
volatility conveyed by S&P 500 index options; it generally
moves inversely to the S&P benchmark.
Underscoring the recent rise in volatility, CBOE Holdings
Inc (CBOE.O) on Friday raised margin requirements for futures
contracts on the Volatility Index to $10,600, more than triple
the amount in early August. It was the fourth hike in margins
for the contracts traded on the CBOE Futures Exchange since
Aug. 5, according to the company's website.
Separately, the CBOE Futures Exchange extended the opening
time for VIX futures contracts to 8 a.m. EDT from 8:20 a.m EDT,
effective Monday, pending U.S. regulatory approval. The 4:15
p.m. EDT close remains unchanged.
The earlier opening gives market participants more time to
establish or offset VIX futures positions surrounding potential
market-moving events -- overnight news, banking actions or key
economic reports -- before the general market opens, CFE said.
(Reporting by Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie Adler)