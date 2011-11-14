VLIMA Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc
miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli district plan to go on strike on
Tuesday if a last-ditch meeting for a new wage accord fails,
union leaders said on Monday.
Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc. It
and government officials were slated to sit down for another
round of wage talks later on Monday in an attempt to reach a
deal with union leaders.
The strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but
some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's
Mahr Tunel, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra units in
the Yauli area of Peru.
