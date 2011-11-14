* Union says strike hinges on last-ditch wage talks

By Omar Mariluz

LIMA, Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM)(VOL_pb.LM) Yauli district plan to go on strike on Tuesday if a last-ditch meeting for a new wage accord fails, union leaders said on Monday.

Volcan, the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc, was slated to sit down with government officials and union leaders for another round of wage talks on Monday.

A strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's Mahr Tunel concentrator, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra units in the Yauli area of Peru, a top global metals producer.

The strike threat comes as the government tries to end a walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde copper pit that has dragged on for more than a month [ID:nN1E7A31OW]. President Ollanta Humala has been trying to calm lingering social conflicts over natural resources that could delay new mining investments. [ID:nN1E7AA0TE].

"The company wants to give us a raise that doesn't correspond to its financial positions or the growth of the company," said Arsenio Perez, a union leader.

Volcan recently reported third-quarter profit of $100 million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on higher metals prices despite lower output.

Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli, Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.

Volcan produces about 2 percent of the world's mined silver supply and its mines that would strike account for about 44 percent of the company's silver output.

The company also produces about 3 percent of the world's zinc, and its mines that would strike churn out 40 percent of its zinc.

Perez said he will meet with officials and the regional government of Junin to see if a wage accord will be reached.

"Everything depends on the willingness of the company to raise salaries," he said.

Volcan officials were not immediately available for comment and the company's shares were unchanged on Monday on the Lima's stock exchange. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)