* Union says strike hinges on last-ditch wage talks
* Strike would hit one of company's three main areas
(Adds details, background)
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc
miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM)(VOL_pb.LM) Yauli district plan to go
on strike on Tuesday if a last-ditch meeting for a new wage
accord fails, union leaders said on Monday.
Volcan, the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc, was
slated to sit down with government officials and union leaders
for another round of wage talks on Monday.
A strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but
some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's
Mahr Tunel concentrator, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and
Carahuacra units in the Yauli area of Peru, a top global metals
producer.
The strike threat comes as the government tries to end a
walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX.N) Cerro Verde copper pit
that has dragged on for more than a month [ID:nN1E7A31OW].
President Ollanta Humala has been trying to calm lingering
social conflicts over natural resources that could delay new
mining investments. [ID:nN1E7AA0TE].
"The company wants to give us a raise that doesn't
correspond to its financial positions or the growth of the
company," said Arsenio Perez, a union leader.
Volcan recently reported third-quarter profit of $100
million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on
higher metals prices despite lower output.
Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while
silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli,
Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of
Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.
Volcan produces about 2 percent of the world's mined silver
supply and its mines that would strike account for about 44
percent of the company's silver output.
The company also produces about 3 percent of the world's
zinc, and its mines that would strike churn out 40 percent of
its zinc.
Perez said he will meet with officials and the regional
government of Junin to see if a wage accord will be reached.
"Everything depends on the willingness of the company to
raise salaries," he said.
Volcan officials were not immediately available for comment
and the company's shares were unchanged on Monday on the Lima's
stock exchange.
