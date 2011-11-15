* Strike would hit one of company's three main areas

* Round of talks slated for Tuesday after strike starts

(Adds details, background)

By Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's Yauli district said late on Monday they were going on strike within hours after wage talks failed with the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc.

Workers are demanding a bigger share of the company's soaring profits, but the walkout might not impact global metals prices because about half of all workers would stay on the job and the amount of minerals produced by the mines is around 1 percent of global supply.

"We didn't reach an accord with the company so the strike will definitively start at midnight," union leader Arsenio Perez said two hours before the walkout was slated to begin.

Another round of labor negotiations with the company would be held on Tuesday after the walkout started, he said.

The strike would be another test for President Ollanta Humala, who since being sworn in three months ago has taken a more proactive role trying to mediate labor and environmental disputes in the country's vast mining sector than his predecessor, Alan Garcia, whose term was marred by bouts of violent protests over mining and oil projects.

The government of Humala, a leftist former military officer, has struggled to end a walkout at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde copper pit that has lasted more than a month .

His administration has also been trying with mixed success to calm lingering conflicts over new mines that could delay investments..

The Volcan strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's Mahr Tunel concentrator and the San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra mines in the Yauli area of Peru, a top global metals producer.

Volcan recently reported a third-quarter profit of $100 million, a 63 percent rise from the same quarter a year ago on higher metals prices despite lower output.

Zinc output in the third quarter was 78,694 tonnes while silver production was 5.09 million ounces. Besides Yauli, Volcan also has significant operations in the regions of Chungar and Cerro de Pasco.

Volcan churns out about 2 percent of the world's mined silver supply and its mines that would strike account for about 44 percent of the company's silver output.

It also produces about 3 percent of the world's zinc, and its mines that would strike churn out 40 percent of its zinc.

Volcan officials were not available for comment and the company's shares were little changed on Monday on the Lima's stock exchange. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Himani Sarkar)