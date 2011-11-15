Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
VLIMA Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli district will start a labor strike within hours after a round of wage talks failed, a union leader said late on Monday.
Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc.
The strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's Mahr Tunel, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra units in the Yauli area of Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV