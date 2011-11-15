VLIMA Nov 14 Workers in much of Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli district will start a labor strike within hours after a round of wage talks failed, a union leader said late on Monday.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc.

The strike would include about 4,500 salaried employees but some 5,000 contract workers would stay on the job at Volcan's Mahr Tunel, San Cristobal, Andaychagua and Carahuacra units in the Yauli area of Peru. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)