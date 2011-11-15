LIMA Nov 15 Support for a strike at Peruvian zinc miner Volcan's (VOLa.LM) Yauli operations was limited to a small minority of workers who downed tools and most stayed at work, a union leader said on Tuesday.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers are demanding a bigger share of the company's surging profits.

Labor and management are expected to hold another round of wage talks on Tuesday after negotiations on Monday failed. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz)