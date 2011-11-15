LIMA Nov 15 The union at Peruvian zinc miner Volcan (VOLa.LM) said on Tuesday it was moving closer to a wage deal with the company even as a partial strike was underway at much of its Yauli operations.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers are demanding a bigger share of the company's surging profits. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz)