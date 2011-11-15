Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
LIMA Nov 15 The union at Peruvian zinc miner Volcan (VOLa.LM) said on Tuesday it was moving closer to a wage deal with the company even as a partial strike was underway at much of its Yauli operations.
Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers are demanding a bigger share of the company's surging profits. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV