LIMA Nov 15 The union at Peruvian zinc miner Volcan (VOLa.LM) said on Tuesday it was ending a day-old strike after reaching a deal with the company to raise wages at much of its Yauli operations.

Volcan is the world's No. 4 producer of silver and zinc and workers had demanded a bigger share of the company's surging profits. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz)