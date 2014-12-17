Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Dec 17 Philips will acquire Volcano Corp, a U.S.-based medical device maker, for $1.2 billion including debt, to expand in the image-guided therapy market.
Philips will offer $18 per share for Volcano, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
The offer is at a premium of about 57 percent to Volcano's closing price on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
The deal is expected to add to Philips' earnings per share by 2017, according to the statement.
Volcano makes imaging catheters used in the diagnoses of coronary and peripheral artery disease. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 13 Generic drugmaker Mylan said on Monday it had reached a settlement with Roche providing "a clear pathway" for the launch of its biosimilar version of the Swiss company's top-selling breast cancer drug Herceptin in major markets.
March 13 Sarissa Capital Management LP said on Monday it plans to nominate three directors to Innoviva Inc's board and criticized the drug company's cost structure as the two sides square off in a proxy contest.