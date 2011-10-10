* Pre-tax profit could fall by nearly a third -analyst

* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley most exposed -analyst

Oct 10 The draft version of the Volcker Rules leaked last week could trim banks' fixed income profits by nearly a third, according to an analyst note on Monday.

The draft of the rules circulated in the financial services industry last week suggests that banks could be banned from most forms of so called "flow trading", or taking positions based on where they think the market is heading.

Banning flow trading "would bring the pre tax margin of Wall Street's fixed income units from approximately 25 percent to 18 percent," wrote Brad Hintz, a senior analyst at Bernstein Research.

He added that the firms most exposed to fixed income revenues are Goldman Sachs (GS.N) (35 percent, data from 2010) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) (18 percent, data from 2010).

Fixed income divisions make most of their money by acting as market makers and facilitating client trades.

Over time, easier access to pricing and market data and requirements that bond dealers publicly report all corporate bond trades, has made it harder for market makers to make money. This pushed banks to use their balance sheets to stockpile inventory of whatever it was they thought would be in demand: a bank that correctly judged the market could make up for thinner margins with trading volume.

Based on the leaked copy of the draft rules, banks may only take positions based on the near-term demands of clients. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)