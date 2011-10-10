* Pre-tax profit could fall by nearly a third -analyst
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley most exposed -analyst
Oct 10 The draft version of the Volcker Rules
leaked last week could trim banks' fixed income profits by
nearly a third, according to an analyst note on Monday.
The draft of the rules circulated in the financial services
industry last week suggests that banks could be banned from
most forms of so called "flow trading", or taking positions
based on where they think the market is heading.
Banning flow trading "would bring the pre tax margin of
Wall Street's fixed income units from approximately 25 percent
to 18 percent," wrote Brad Hintz, a senior analyst at Bernstein
Research.
He added that the firms most exposed to fixed income
revenues are Goldman Sachs (GS.N) (35 percent, data from 2010)
and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) (18 percent, data from 2010).
Fixed income divisions make most of their money by acting
as market makers and facilitating client trades.
Over time, easier access to pricing and market data and
requirements that bond dealers publicly report all corporate
bond trades, has made it harder for market makers to make
money. This pushed banks to use their balance sheets to
stockpile inventory of whatever it was they thought would be in
demand: a bank that correctly judged the market could make up
for thinner margins with trading volume.
Based on the leaked copy of the draft rules, banks may only
take positions based on the near-term demands of clients.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York; editing by Carol
Bishopric)