ABU DHABI Feb 29 Former U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, who lent his name to historic
restrictions on banks' financial market trading, says regulators
should not back down in imposing the curbs and that additional
reforms to markets are necessary.
"There is a group of banks that don't like it. They would
like to have some freer action to do what they want to do as in
the past -- you get some opposition to it," Volcker told
reporters at a financial markets conference in Abu Dhabi on
Wednesday.
"They shouldn't be fighting the concept of the rule. The
rule against speculative trading is practically doable."
The "Volcker Rule" is a section of the U.S. Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law which bans banks from trading for profit
with their own funds. It is due to take effect in July; Volcker
championed the idea but did not write the legislation, which was
authored by senators.
The law exempts trade in U.S. Treasuries and some other U.S.
state and local debt from the ban, but it does not exempt other
countries' sovereign debt, leading to fears that it could
destabilise markets. Finance officials from the Group of 20
nations pressed Washington last weekend to relax that aspect of
the ban.
Volcker said these and other concerns about the law should
be examined and modified where necessary.
"There is a real concern about unintended consequences that
some foreign banks and governments have seen in the technical
application of the rule to the operation of non-American banks.
(This) is raising some angst," he said.
"I'm not an expert on the details of the rule, but that is
an area that obviously has to be looked at."
He added, "It is a 35-page regulation, it is a complicated
regulation and undoubtedly there will be some changes made in
the technicalities -- it should happen."
But Volcker made clear that any changes should not permit
dangerous speculation in the markets.
"We have to protect against excesses of liquidity. Too much
liquidity can be dangerous. Something like alcohol," he said.
"The rationale is clear. Government support and the
expectation of government support should not be extended to
activities that are speculative in nature."
In his keynote address to the conference, Volcker also
called for further reforms, including the creation of a single
body to protect the U.S. banking system against the failure of
large financial institutions.
"We need a single authority dealing with the potential
failure of a big financial (institution) without government
financial support. This comes under the general terms of a
resolution authority...A more efficient approach towards
potential bankruptcy for large financial institutions."
He said there was a need for greater control by regulators
over credit rating agencies, which were blamed for failing to
warn of risks at the start of the global financial crisis, and
over the global market for financial derivatives.
"All this requires international coordination and
cooperation," he said.
"The whole derivatives thing is very important -- it gets a
lot of attention. But that is strongly resisted by banks, the
standardisation of derivatives."
