By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 A top Republican lawmaker on
Tuesday asked the financial industry to suggest alternatives to
the hotly debated Volcker rule in advance of a planned fall
hearing.
Representative Spencer Bachus urged investors and market
players to submit ideas to the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee before Sept. 7, saying that the
rule as currently proposed would have a "devastating" impact on
the U.S. economy.
"We must consider legislative alternatives that will not
stifle economic growth and job creation," Bachus, who is the
committee chairman, said in a statement.
The Volcker rule was mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Financial Reform law to prevent banks that receive government
backstops like deposit insurance from making risky trades that
could endanger taxpayer and depositor funds.
The rule, which was named for former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, also restricts banking investments in
hedge funds and private equity funds.
A proposed Volcker rule was released in October and a final
rule is expected in the next few months.
New legislation to replace the Dodd-Frank provision that
mandates the Volcker rule is unlikely to pass a divided Congress
in the lead-up to presidential elections.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)