Aug 21 U.S. regulators plan to unveil a final
version of the Volcker rule by the year-end, a Treasury official
said, and banks will have to start complying with some parts of
the rule soon after that.
The Volcker rule, which limits big banks' ability to place
market bets with their own money, is one of the most hotly
debated elements of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.
The Treasury Department is coordinating a group of five
regulators writing the Volcker rule, whose implementation is now
a month past its initial deadline.
The delay stems from differences in how regulators want the
rule to be implemented, as well as an overwhelming volume of
feedback from industry groups and the public, said the official,
speaking on Monday on the condition of anonymity.
The official would not elaborate on the differences in the
regulators' views.
Still, the official said "something will get done this year"
because regulators want to provide clarity to the market about
what the rule will say.
Regulators first proposed a roughly 300-page version of the
rule in October, but it included hundreds of questions for
public comment, indicating the final version could look
significantly different.
Uncertainty about the Volcker rule has been weighing on
shares of banks with big trading desks such as Goldman Sachs
Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp.
Many analysts expect the rule to have a negative impact on Wall
Street's bottom line.
The five agencies working to craft the rule -- the Federal
Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency -- are working well
together, but it has taken time to sort through the 18,000
comments they received, some of which are longer than the
proposal itself, the Treasury official said.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in February that
the rule would not get done by its initial July 21, 2012,
deadline, but regulators had not provided a definitive timeframe
for its completion. Once the rule is in place, banks will have
until July 21, 2014, to fully comply.
The Treasury official also said the newly created Office of
Financial Research is already crafting reports, though it does
not yet have a confirmed director.
The office, which was created by Dodd-Frank and examines
broad market data to identify systemic risks, has looked at
exposure of U.S. financial institutions to European financial
institutions. Its 70-member staff is also looking closely at
interest-rate risk, and the state of readiness of the financial
system for any possible increase in rates.