VIENNA Oct 14 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG
OTVVp.VI, the Austrian bank that failed this year's European
stress test, sees no immediate need for more state aid despite a
big loss looming in 2011, Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel said.
He told Austrian radio in an interview on Friday that the 1
billion euros ($1.37 billion) in state capital it got during the
2008 financial crisis should suffice for now.
"We have to see what levels of equity will be needed in
future. The (capital) ratio we now think we will have this year
is slightly better than last year so we see no immediate need to
discuss this," he said.
He said sweeping writedowns announced on Thursday --
including the entire book value of operations in Romania --
meant its balance sheet was aligned to market conditions.
"We really are preparing to survive in the future, so I
don't worry about this at the moment," he said when asked
whether Austria's fourth-biggest bank could become a bottomless
pit for taxpayer money.
Austria is ready to help any struggling banks if needed, the
finance ministry said late on Thursday after Volksbanken said it
was set for a consolidated loss of 500-750 million euros
according to IFRS accounting standards.
Austria still has around 6 billion euros left from its
financial market stability law that lets it recapitalise banks,
for example by providing guarantees.
Vienna-based Volksbanken aims to form a mutual liability
association with its main regional bank shareholders to shore up
its balance sheet.
The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank --
would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital
while keeping them separate entities.
Volksbanken has been trying to use asset sales to shore up
its balance sheet and comply with Basel III capital rules.
But it got less than it wanted for selling its VBI eastern
European arm to Russia's Sberbank and has been
unable so far to sell its minority stake in peer Raiffeisen
Zentralbank as planned.
It will now not repay an initial 300 million euro tranche of
state aid due this year.
That gives Austria the right to convert its aid into equity
and nationalise a third bank, a step Finance Minister Maria
Fekter says she would prefer not to take.
Volksbanken has said selling VBI would remove risk from its
balance sheet and help its capital ratio rise to 10.4 percent of
risk-weighted assets this year. The group does not report its
Core Tier One capital ratio.
($1=0.730 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)