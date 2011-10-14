VIENNA Oct 14 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, the Austrian bank that failed this year's European stress test, sees no immediate need for more state aid despite a big loss looming in 2011, Chief Executive Gerald Wenzel said.

He told Austrian radio in an interview on Friday that the 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) in state capital it got during the 2008 financial crisis should suffice for now.

"We have to see what levels of equity will be needed in future. The (capital) ratio we now think we will have this year is slightly better than last year so we see no immediate need to discuss this," he said.

He said sweeping writedowns announced on Thursday -- including the entire book value of operations in Romania -- meant its balance sheet was aligned to market conditions.

"We really are preparing to survive in the future, so I don't worry about this at the moment," he said when asked whether Austria's fourth-biggest bank could become a bottomless pit for taxpayer money.

Austria is ready to help any struggling banks if needed, the finance ministry said late on Thursday after Volksbanken said it was set for a consolidated loss of 500-750 million euros according to IFRS accounting standards.

Austria still has around 6 billion euros left from its financial market stability law that lets it recapitalise banks, for example by providing guarantees.

Vienna-based Volksbanken aims to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders to shore up its balance sheet.

The plan -- modeled on Dutch lending cooperative Rabobank -- would let Volksbanken consolidate the regional banks' capital while keeping them separate entities.

Volksbanken has been trying to use asset sales to shore up its balance sheet and comply with Basel III capital rules.

But it got less than it wanted for selling its VBI eastern European arm to Russia's Sberbank and has been unable so far to sell its minority stake in peer Raiffeisen Zentralbank as planned.

It will now not repay an initial 300 million euro tranche of state aid due this year.

That gives Austria the right to convert its aid into equity and nationalise a third bank, a step Finance Minister Maria Fekter says she would prefer not to take.

Volksbanken has said selling VBI would remove risk from its balance sheet and help its capital ratio rise to 10.4 percent of risk-weighted assets this year. The group does not report its Core Tier One capital ratio. ($1=0.730 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)