VIENNA Feb 13 Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG redeemed last week a 1 billion euro
($1.32 billion) three-year bond that was guaranteed by Austria,
the country's fourth-biggest lender said on Monday.
Volksbanken and other banks used state guarantees to be able
to issue debt during the 2009 financial crisis. Volksbanken
issued three such bonds worth a total of 3 billion euros. The
other two mature in September 2012 and March 2013.
Loss-making Volksbanken, whose deep restructuring has
excused it from hitting the European Union's 9 percent core
capital goal by mid-year, also got 1 billion euros in non-voting
state capital that it has not been able to start repaying as
planned.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)