VIENNA Nov 10 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI (OeVAG), the Austrian lender that failed this year's EU stress tests, plans to move parts of its business into an internal "bad bank", according to media reports on Thursday.

Daily newspaper Der Standard said Austria's fourth-biggest lender could move its loan portfolio into the bad bank, which could be based on the group's Investkredit unit, and wind down lending and real estate assets over three to five years.

The Wiener Zeitung paper said OeVAG's balance sheet could fall to 10 billion euros ($13.6 billion) from 44 billion once the move is in place.

A bank spokesman said the group had already announced it would withdraw from some business areas as it tries to shrink back to health but declined specific comment on the reports.

Volksbanken has said it will post a 2011 loss and reorganise to shore up its balance sheet. It aims to form a mutual liability association with its main regional bank shareholders. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)