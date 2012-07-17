VIENNA, July 17 Austrian group Oesterreichische
Volksbanken AG has boosted its equity capital 130
million euros ($159 million) after buying back hybrid debt.
The bank, which had offered to repurchase up to a nominal
300 million euros hybrid debt issued by it and its Investkredit
unit, ended up buying back 236 million worth of securities.
"After deducting investor compensation for agreeing to
changes in the issue conditions and costs for winding up
interest rate hedges, VBAG generated book profits of 130 million
euros, which are directly allocable to equity," it said on
Tuesday.
In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender as
part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros
in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.
The bank, which made a first-quarter profit of 22 million
euros, has been paring back activities and selling non-core
assets in a bid to return to health after a 2011 loss.
Its supervisory board was meeting on Tuesday to select a new
chief executive. The favourite for the post is former BAWAG PSK
executive Stephan Koren, who has the blessing of finance
minister Maria Fekter.
($1 = 0.8170 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)