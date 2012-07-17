VIENNA, July 17 Austrian group Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG has boosted its equity capital 130 million euros ($159 million) after buying back hybrid debt.

The bank, which had offered to repurchase up to a nominal 300 million euros hybrid debt issued by it and its Investkredit unit, ended up buying back 236 million worth of securities.

"After deducting investor compensation for agreeing to changes in the issue conditions and costs for winding up interest rate hedges, VBAG generated book profits of 130 million euros, which are directly allocable to equity," it said on Tuesday.

In April, Austria took a 43 percent stake in the lender as part of a rescue that cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns on previous aid, fresh capital and guarantees.

The bank, which made a first-quarter profit of 22 million euros, has been paring back activities and selling non-core assets in a bid to return to health after a 2011 loss.

Its supervisory board was meeting on Tuesday to select a new chief executive. The favourite for the post is former BAWAG PSK executive Stephan Koren, who has the blessing of finance minister Maria Fekter. ($1 = 0.8170 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Dan Lalor)