BRIEF-Cairo Amman Bank recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Jan 20 Austria's Volksbanken AG (OeVAG) has been excused from the process of meeting onerous European capital targets by mid-year because it is in the midst of a sweeping reorganisation, the country's FMA markets watchdog said on Friday.
"OeVAG no longer has to present a recapitalisation plan on the level of the EBA," an FMA spokesman said on Friday, referrring to the European Banking Authority.
The move means Austria's fourth-largest bank has more time to shore up its stretched balance sheet and reduces the risk it would need more state aid soon. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Fredrik Dahl)
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.